The bear market will be a decisive test for bitcoin

For staunch supporters of bitcoin, the biggest argument in its favor was Jamie Dimon’s statements about the “worthlessness” of this coin. After all, the bank JPMorgan under his management is just one of those dominant regulated institutions that cryptocurrencies are designed to destroy.

“He continues to comment on cryptocurrencies,” said Oleg Giberstein, co-founder of the London-based crypto platform, “but the market proves he’s wrong.”

Bitcoin jumped to around $ 60,000 last week, approaching all-time highs, in anticipation of the long-awaited launch of ETFs.

The capitalization of cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinGecko has surged to $ 2.5 trillion, roughly five times the market value of JPMorgan. Despite criticism from Daimon, this summer JPMorgan gave its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds.

Digital assets are becoming part of the financial mainstream. However, Giberstein’s comment is only partly correct. The popularity of cryptosystems prompts some regulated organizations to provide dealer services. But the real test in market conditions will begin only during a prolonged recession.

Bitcoin’s virtues are limited to confidentiality (sometimes outside the law), dissent (partly justified) and speculation (there is no getting around it). In the latter case, Bitcoin is a good barometer of hype, precisely because of its clumsy transactional environment.

This allegedly uncorrelated asset lost about half its value last year when the S&P 500 fell by a third. But he quickly recovered from the introduction of incentives and vaccines. It is polluting and incredibly volatile: about five times more volatile than the S&P 500.

Will Bitcoin recover after the crash?

Bitcoin is forecast to face a prolonged decline during a protracted bear market. As for equities, a sharp drop in equities is possible in the event of an unsuccessful transition by governments and the Central Bank from generous incentives to higher rates and taxes.

The question is how well Bitcoin, a long-standing asset that provides controversial returns, will recover from this. Other, more convenient cryptosystems appear. Even so, the flagship cryptocurrency would show that digital assets are quite viable. Therefore, central banks rallied to protect fiat money are experimenting with electronic versions using the same blockchain technology.

Ultimately, the financial authorities are likely to entrust regulated digital assets to Daimon and his successors. This would lower transaction costs and banks’ margins. However, that would be very different from the decentralized destruction that bitcoin proponents are counting on. However, the consequences will be far-reaching.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on The Financial Times

