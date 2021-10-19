https://ria.ru/20211019/otravlenie-1755293643.html

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog dies of alcohol poisoning

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog dies of alcohol poisoning

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov died of alcohol poisoning, the press service of the National Police of the Dnipropetrovsk region said. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov died of alcohol poisoning, the press service of the National Police of the Dnipropetrovsk region said. On the eve of the publication “Strana.UA”, citing its own sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that Andrei Pavlov was found dead in his own apartment. “According to the official conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the death of Kryvyi Rih occurred as a result of the toxic effects of alcohols, accidental alcohol poisoning,” the department explained. The body of the deceased was found by an acquaintance who had come to visit him. The day before, Pavlov had complained of health problems and asked a friend to bring him water. He suggested that Andrei see a doctor, “and when he came the next time, the man was already dead,” the press service said. At first, the police opened a criminal case under the article “Intentional Murder”, but then rejected this version, replacing it with the assumption of suicide or incitement to suicide. President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky took personal control of the investigation of the case.

