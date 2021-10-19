https://ria.ru/20211019/vyzov-1755211214.html
The cosmonaut who played the patient Peresild shared his impressions of the filming
October 19, 2021
The cosmonaut who played the patient Peresild shared his impressions of the filming
Participation in the filming of the feature film “Challenge” at the International Space Station (ISS) – a joint project of Channel One and Roscosmos – was interesting … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T14: 35
2021-10-19T14: 35
2021-10-19T14: 35
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Taking part in the filming of the feature film “Challenge” at the International Space Station (ISS), a joint project of Channel One and Roscosmos, was interesting and enjoyable, said Hero of Russia cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. Novitsky plays the role of an astronaut in the film who needs an operation in space. It is carried out by a physician-cosmonaut who was quickly prepared and sent to the ISS, the role of which is played by actress Yulia Peresild. The cosmonaut believes that the participants of the “movie crew” on the ISS, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko showed a high level of preparedness during the flight to the station, “I told the guys frankly, initially there was a prejudiced attitude towards them, but which changed very quickly, since they really very quickly got involved in the work and showed their high level of training thanks to the specialists of the Cosmonaut Training Center (Editor’s note). And we felt pretty comfortable with them, “the astronaut said during a post-flight press conference. At the same time, he does not believe that shooting the film” Challenge “will be the beginning of the space race in the film industry.” I probably would not say that this is a film and space race. We were just doing our job. Perhaps it’s still nice that our crew got such an interest naya mission – and take part in the filming of the film, and help the guys to make a good film. But I wouldn’t call it a race, “Novitsky said at a press conference.” Challenge “will be the first film in the history of cinema in which a professional actress will act in space. NASA and SpaceX were going to launch Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman into space. , but filming was postponed.Novitsky returned from the ISS to Earth on October 17 on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with director Klim Shipenko and Peresild. Cosmonaut Training Center.
“Probably, it’s still nice that our crew, our expedition had such an interesting mission – to take part in the filming of the film and help the guys make a good film,” he said at a post-flight press conference.
Novitsky in the film plays the role of an astronaut who needs an operation in space. It is carried out by a doctor-cosmonaut, quickly prepared and sent to the ISS, played by the actress Yulia Peresild.
The cosmonaut believes that the participants of the ISS “movie crew”, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, showed a high level of preparedness during the flight to the station,
“I told the guys frankly that initially there was a prejudiced attitude towards them, but which changed very quickly, because they really very quickly got involved in the work and showed their high level of training thanks to the specialists of the Cosmonaut Training Center (Editor’s note). they did not create a life plan at the station. And we felt quite comfortable with them, “the cosmonaut said during a post-flight press conference.
“I didn’t want to part.” Peresild spoke about the return from space
However, he does not believe that the filming of the film “Challenge” will be the beginning of the space race in the film industry.
“I probably would not say that this is a film and space race. We were just doing our job. It’s probably still nice that our crew had such an interesting mission – to take part in the filming of the film and help the guys make a good film. But I would not call it a race, “Novitsky said at a press conference.
The crew filmed more than 30 hours of footage on the ISS
“Challenge” will be the first film in the history of cinema, in which a professional actress starred in space. NASA and SpaceX were about to launch Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman into space, but filming was postponed.
Novitsky returned to Earth from the ISS on October 17 on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with director Klim Shipenko and Peresild. For 12 days, the station hosted the first ever filming of a feature film in space. Now they are undergoing rehabilitation at the Cosmonaut Training Center.
The date of the premiere of the film “Challenge” will be known in early 2022