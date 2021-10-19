https://ria.ru/20211019/vyzov-1755211214.html

The cosmonaut who played the patient Peresild shared his impressions of the filming

The cosmonaut who played the patient Peresild shared his impressions of the filming

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Taking part in the filming of the feature film “Challenge” at the International Space Station (ISS), a joint project of Channel One and Roscosmos, was interesting and enjoyable, said Hero of Russia cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. Novitsky plays the role of an astronaut in the film who needs an operation in space. It is carried out by a physician-cosmonaut who was quickly prepared and sent to the ISS, the role of which is played by actress Yulia Peresild. The cosmonaut believes that the participants of the “movie crew” on the ISS, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko showed a high level of preparedness during the flight to the station, “I told the guys frankly, initially there was a prejudiced attitude towards them, but which changed very quickly, since they really very quickly got involved in the work and showed their high level of training thanks to the specialists of the Cosmonaut Training Center (Editor’s note). And we felt pretty comfortable with them, “the astronaut said during a post-flight press conference. At the same time, he does not believe that shooting the film” Challenge “will be the beginning of the space race in the film industry.” I probably would not say that this is a film and space race. We were just doing our job. Perhaps it’s still nice that our crew got such an interest naya mission – and take part in the filming of the film, and help the guys to make a good film. But I wouldn’t call it a race, “Novitsky said at a press conference.” Challenge “will be the first film in the history of cinema in which a professional actress will act in space. NASA and SpaceX were going to launch Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman into space. , but filming was postponed.Novitsky returned from the ISS to Earth on October 17 on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with director Klim Shipenko and Peresild. Cosmonaut Training Center.

2021

