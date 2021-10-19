https://ria.ru/20211019/sud-1755167047.html

The court seized property from the spouses who worked in the FSB, who opened more than 200 accounts

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Shcherbinsky court of Moscow turned property, including two apartments, of former FSB officer Mikhail Kulyukin, together with his wife, who had more than 200 accounts in banks, into state revenue, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti. during the supervision of the investigation of the criminal case on theft in the supply of individual food rations (IPR) “the fact of corruption activities of the former head of the 3rd department of the 2nd department of the 2nd department of the logistics department of the 7th service of the FSB of Russia Mikhail Kulyukin was established, responsible for the purchase of IPR in the FSB of Russia. “According to the prosecutor’s office, the salary of Kulyukin and his wife, who also worked in this department, was their only income, the court records say. But the verification of information on income showed that in their name during the period of service and after retirement, 203 bank accounts were opened in 34 Russian and foreign banks, as well as real estate was purchased. No documents were provided confirming the sources of income. The prosecutor requested that funds from accounts, apartments and jewelry, including wedding rings, be turned into state revenue. The court satisfied the claim in part, having withdrawn money from part of the accounts, including 43 thousand dollars, as well as two apartments (it is not specified in which city) with an area of ​​103 and 104 square meters and non-residential premises.

