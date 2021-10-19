The Czech Senate Commission called for the removal of powers from President Zeman :: Politics :: RBC

Milos Zeman

(Photo: Katerina Sulova / CTK / Global Look Press)



Czech President Milos Zeman must be removed from office for health reasons, said Zdenek Graba, head of the constitutional committee of the country’s Senate, Lidovky reports.

“Conditions for the application of article 66 [Конституции] there is, ”said Graba.

According to Lidovky, the question of removing powers from 77-year-old Zeman may be put to a vote in the Senate on November 5. The term of office of the current convocation of the Chamber of Deputies ends on October 21, and the first meeting of the new composition is scheduled for November 8, notes Seznam Zprávy.

Article 66 of the Constitution of the Czech Republic allows, in the event of the president’s inability to fulfill his duties for serious reasons, his powers are exercised by the chairman of the government and the chamber of deputies (lower house of parliament)… If the Chamber of Deputies is dissolved, then the powers are exercised by the chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament).

As Seznam Zprávy clarifies with reference to lawyers, in particular, the head of the Senate will be able, if necessary, to announce early presidential elections and elections to the Chamber of Deputies, and the Prime Minister will become the Commander-in-Chief of the Czech Armed Forces, he will also be able to appoint judges and declare amnesty. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, in turn, gains the right to appoint and remove from office the Prime Minister and other members of the government.