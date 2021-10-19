The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh now – what she looks like – dress

Angelina Jolie, 20-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Vivienne and Knox, 15-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old Zakhara attended the premiere of the film “The Eternals”

15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh first appeared on the red carpet in a dress / Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie began to appear more often on the red carpet. But this time, the attention of the Western media was riveted on 15-year-old Shiloh. She first appeared in a dress. For the exit, the daughter of Jolly and Pitt chose a sand-colored outfit

Angelina Jolie with children / Photo: Getty Images

On the Web, they began to discuss which of the stellar parents Shilo looks more like. Someone thinks that on Angelina Jolie.

Screenshot: Twitter

Others think – on Brad Pitt.

Name

Recall that from an early age, the daughter of Jolie and Pitt dressed in boyish outfits, made short haircuts and asked to call her John. It was rumored that the daughter of Hollywood stars is planning to change sex and has already started hormone therapy.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh / Photo: Getty Images

Recently, the paparazzi and fans began to notice that Shiloh began to dress more feminine.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still suing for custody of children. Five minor heirs of the acting couple now live with their mother, but the father has the right to visit them. Angelina wants to deprive her ex-spouse of this opportunity.

More celebrity news: