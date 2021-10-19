The EU warned of the risks of an energy crisis that will shake the foundations of Europe :: Politics :: RBC

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, millions of companies may go bankrupt, and tens of millions of EU residents will find themselves in poverty. In the energy crisis, he, in particular, blamed Russian suppliers. Russia has previously denied such allegations

Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Bloomberg



The energy crisis that erupted in the EU amid gas shortages ahead of winter could “shake the foundations of Europe.” This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his speech in the European Parliament, RBC correspondent reports.

“The scale of the crisis could shake the very foundations of Europe. Millions of companies could go bankrupt, and tens of millions of EU residents could find themselves in poverty, ”he said.

According to the prime minister, the serious energy crisis in Europe is caused, among other things, by the actions of Russian energy suppliers.

Novak allowed a repeat of the energy crisis in Europe



Moravetsky is not the first to blame Russia for the European energy crisis. In September, a group of MEPs asked the European Commission to study the role of Gazprom in the current situation. In their opinion, the company can use the crisis in the EU to get approval for the launch of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline earlier. Gazprom itself denies such accusations, the company called them absurd. Gazprom clarified that the growth in demand and prices for gas in Europe is due to objective factors,