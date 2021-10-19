The European Commission will allocate another 3.5 million euros to Donbass

https://ria.ru/20211019/gumpomosch-1755298975.html

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission has allocated an additional 3.5 million euros to support victims of the conflict in Donbass, the press service of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine said. “The European Commission announced an additional 3.5 million euros in humanitarian aid to support vulnerable populations affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the humanitarian situation has worsened, which has led to even greater instability and vulnerability of the population. In 2021, the European Commission allocated 29 million euros in humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine, “the message says. the most vulnerable segments of the population, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, to meet their basic needs. They will also focus on providing access to medicine and receiving psychosocial and psychological assistance. “Aid will go to the vulnerable population on both sides of the contact line,” the press service said.

