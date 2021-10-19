https://ria.ru/20211019/latviya-1755175144.html

The ex-mayor of Riga explains why Russian speakers in Latvia are more likely to get sick with COVID-19

RIGA, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Former mayor of Riga, MEP Nil Ushakov named the reasons why Russian-speaking residents of Latvia are more likely than Latvians to become infected with coronavirus and end up in hospitals. During the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the COVID patients admitted to hospitals are Russian-speaking, many doctors say. A similar situation was observed during the second wave in Estonia. , Narve, Kohtla-Järve, etc. It is correct to indicate the native language of the infected, although it does not sound very nice. We analyze the statistics by age, gender or geography of the infected? ” – wrote Ushakov on his Facebook. He also found an explanation for this situation. “I think that one of the main explanations is that Russian-speakers live mainly in cities with a high population density, public transport, apartment buildings and further on the list. It is clear that cities get sick more villages. Naturally, this is superimposed on different sources of information, and greater skepticism in relation to any actions of the government, and, perhaps, in general, more distrust of vaccines, “the politician believes. Ushakov urged Russian-speaking residents of the country to be vaccinated.” We are all now we see a very alarming signal – doctors say that Russian-speaking people get infected more often. Whatever the reasons for this, please take care of yourself! And get vaccinated! ” – wrote the ex-mayor of Riga. Latvia is home to about 1.8 million people. Of these, about 40% are Russian-speaking.

