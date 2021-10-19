https://ria.ru/20211019/gaz-1755134731.html

US and China are preparing a “gas pig” for Europe

The factor that aggravates the energy crisis in Europe is named – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

US and China are preparing a “gas pig” for Europe

A gas deal between China and the United States will exacerbate the energy crisis in Europe. This warning was issued by the German television channel N-TV. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. A gas deal between China and the United States will exacerbate the energy crisis in Europe. This warning was issued by the German television channel N-TV. Large Chinese enterprises are now in the final stage of negotiations with American exporters about a multi-billion dollar deal to supply China with liquefied natural gas. Beijing expects that the contract will be signed by the end of this year. Russia, N-TV believes, could help in resolving the situation in the European market by increasing supplies through its pipelines. However, the export opportunities of Moscow, as the author of the material notes, are limited due to the need to fill its own storage facilities and the fact that gas production is probably already at the maximum level. Gas in Europe has risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. After reaching an all-time high of $ 1,937 per thousand cubic meters, the cost of natural gas in the world market has stabilized at about $ 1,000. According to experts, the rise in futures prices can be explained by the low occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand. for LNG in Asia.

