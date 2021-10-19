The family of pensioners FSB found 385 bank accounts, including foreign

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-19/u_semi_pensionerov_fsb_nashli_385_bankovskih_schetov_v_tom_chisle_zarubezhnyh https://www.znak.com/2021-10-19/u_semi_pensionerov_fsb_nashli_385_bankovskih_schetov_v_tom_chisle_zarubezhnyh 2021.10.19

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation discovered 385 accounts in Russian and foreign banks in the family of former FSB officers Kulyukins. This was reported by Kommersant.

We are talking about the former head of the 3rd department of the 2nd department of the 2nd service of the logistics department of the 7th FSB service Mikhail Kulyukin and his wife Tatyana, who worked in the personnel service of the same department.

The prosecutor’s office carried out an inspection in the framework of a criminal case on fraud in the purchase of food rations, which were supplied to the Ministry of Defense, Rosgvardia and the FSB through Oboronprodkomplekt LLC.

The supervisor found out that Kulyukin opened 253 accounts in 35 banks from 2009 to 2020. His wife from 2013 to 2020 – 132 accounts in 33 banks.

True, at the time of the audit, there were only 203 accounts, including those in Sberbank, VTB, PSB, Uralsib, Svyazbank, Bank Saint Petersburg, etc., which held mainly amounts from 1.3 million to 4 , 7 million rubles., As well as $ 43 thousand, notes “Kommersant”.

All the money in these accounts, which the defendants did not report on, was considered by the Prosecutor General’s Office to be corruption income. In addition, it was established in the supervisory department that part of the illegal income Kulyukin, who already had an apartment, used in 2012-2013 to purchase three more real estate objects – two apartments with a total area of ​​more than 100 square meters. m each and non-residential premises with an area of ​​20 sq. m.

Thus, the Prosecutor General’s Office decided that within one year ex-officer Kulyukin acquired real estate, the cost of which is twice the total income of the spouses for eight years of service.

The Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit with the Shcherbinsky District Court of Moscow to turn the alleged corruption incomes of the ex-Chekists’ family into state revenue, but it was not so easy to win the case. The representative of the defendants during the proceedings explained that the money in the accounts opened by the couple of FSB officers during their service is quite consistent with their official salary and bonus income.

As a result, two apartments and a garage were taken away from the family. Some of the money was confiscated. Trials in this case are ongoing.

