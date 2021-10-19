The FBI conducts a search in the home of the family of Oleg Deripaska in Washington

3 hours ago

Photo author, Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

FBI officers came to the home of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington, according to NBC. The businessman has been under US sanctions since 2018. Deripaska’s spokesman confirmed to the BBC that the FBI is searching the homes of the billionaire’s relatives in the United States.

NBC correspondent Laura Strickler published several photographs taken near Deripaska’s house. They show that at the entrance to the building there are several people in jackets with the inscription “FBI”.

According to Strickler, FBI officers are searching the home of a Russian businessman and restricting access to the building. The journalist also reported that the agents brought several professional lighting fixtures into Deripaska’s house.

NBC Reporter Tom Winter reportedthat the intelligence officers are carrying out “investigative actions” in Deripaska’s house. He referred to the FBI representative.

The reasons for the search are still unclear. RIA Novosti in the Washington office of the FBI said they did not confirm or deny information regarding possible investigations.

Oleg Deripaska’s spokesman Larisa Belyaeva told the BBC that the FBI is searching the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York.

“The FBI is indeed currently conducting searches in the homes of Oleg Deripaska’s relatives. The searches are carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The houses in question are located in New York and Washington, Oleg Deripaska himself does not own them. is, “she said.

Deripaska and the USA

Deripaska is ranked 37th in the ranking of the richest businessmen in Russia according to Forbes. The magazine estimates his fortune at $ 16.8 billion.

Deripaska is a Russian oligarch and a former business partner of the American lawyer Paul Manafort, who headed Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in June-August 2016, Winter writes on Twitter.

The Russian billionaire is among the businessmen whom the US Treasury considers to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deripaska’s name has been featured in an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

The media reported on business contacts between Deripaska and Manafort, who was forced to leave Trump’s campaign headquarters when it became known about his cooperation with the Ukrainian Party of Regions. He became the first accused in an investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and was convicted.

In an interview with The Hill, Deripaska said that in a conversation with FBI agents back in September 2016, he proved his lack of friendship with Manafort. “But since I am a Russian, I would be very surprised if someone from Russia tried to reach him for any purpose and did not ask my opinion,” he recounted his conversation with the FBI representatives. I just do not believe that he would promote any interests of Russia [на выборах], especially considering what he has been doing in Ukraine for the last seven to eight years. “

In 2018, the US Treasury Department imposed personal sanctions against Deripaska and a number of other Russian businessmen and high-ranking officials in connection with “Russia’s hostile actions around the world.” In addition to Deripaska himself, eight related companies, including the En + Group controlled by him, the GAZ group, Basic Element and Rusal, fell under the sanctions.