The FBI conducts a search in the home of the family of Oleg Deripaska in Washington

FBI officers came to the home of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington, according to NBC. The businessman has been under US sanctions since 2018. Deripaska’s spokesman confirmed to the BBC that the FBI is searching the homes of the billionaire’s relatives in the United States.

NBC correspondent Laura Strickler published several photographs taken near Deripaska’s house. They show that at the entrance to the building there are several people in jackets with the inscription “FBI”.

According to Strickler, FBI officers are searching the home of a Russian businessman and restricting access to the building. The journalist also reported that the agents brought several professional lighting fixtures into Deripaska’s house.

NBC Reporter Tom Winter reportedthat the intelligence officers are carrying out “investigative actions” in Deripaska’s house. He referred to the FBI representative.

