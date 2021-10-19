the Federation’s revenues from Sakhalin-2 will be divided over the entire Far East. Sakhalin.Info

17:34 October 19, 2021.

Sergey Vasiliev

Federal budget revenues from the Sakhalin-2 offshore project will be divided over the entire Far East. This is stated in the list of instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the results of the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum. They are published on Kremlin website October 16.

“Provide in the federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period of 2023 and 2024 the allocation from the federal budget of budgetary allocations in the amount of at least 50 percent of the proceeds from corporate income tax received in the implementation of the production sharing agreement for the Sakhalin-2 project, to finance the activities provided for by the state program of the Russian Federation “Socio-economic development of the Far Eastern Federal District” and plans for the social development of economic growth centers of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation that are part of the Far Eastern Federal District, taking into account the need to increase in 2022 the volume of interbudgetary transfers for these purposes by less than 20 billion rubles and the direction of at least 50 percent of the additional funds allocated in 2022 for the development of the infrastructure for the provision of medical care, “says item” G “of the list.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible for channeling funds from the island offshore project to the development of the entire Far Eastern Federal District. He will have to submit his report on the implementation of this instruction of the President by November 1.

Sakhalin-2 is an offshore oil and gas project implemented through a production sharing agreement (PSA) mechanism. Due to the peculiarities of tax regulation within the framework of such agreements (in particular, direct transfer of funds to the regional budget, rather than their centralization in the federal budget and subsequent redistribution among the constituent entities), the taxes of the project operator, Sakhalin Energy, still account for the lion’s share of all income of the island treasury. Even at the end of the crisis for the entire oil industry in 2020, receipts from enterprises in this sector account for more than half of all treasury revenues. Until 2017, the role of Sakhalin-2 was even more significant – before changes 75% of all budget revenues from this PSA project remained in the Tax Code on the islands, and only a quarter went to Moscow. The opposite ratio is now legally enshrined.

The lost billions and the fairness of the redistribution of funds are still the subject of discussion among representatives of the Sakhalin authorities – they promise to come to grips with the issue of their return (especially before the elections). governor , then deputies of different caliber. Until now, the conditional point of consensus on this issue was the Federation’s promise to return funds to the islands in the form of subsidies or subventions. But, as recently found out in the regional Duma, representatives of the federal authorities do not differ with particular accuracy in this matter, and every year everything comes to the islands. smaller …

The new order of Vladimir Putin, which should turn the PSA into one of the main sources of financing for development programs in different subjects of the Far Eastern Federal District, is unlikely to somehow change this situation in favor of the budget of the island region.