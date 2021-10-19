The first hydrogen SUV, Ineos Grenadier, is built – Auto Review

Ineos Automotive will begin production of Grenadier SUVs next summer and have already opened orders in many countries. Cars with gasoline and diesel engines will go on sale. But in the longer term, Ineos plans to switch to hydrogen as its main fuel. A year ago, the Ineos Grenadier hydrogen SUV project was announced, and now the company has shown the first prototype.

If Ineos will buy internal combustion engines from BMW, then Hyundai will supply electrochemical generators: at the first stage, the Grenadier got the same power plant as the Hyundai Nexo crossover. The Austrian engineering company AVL will also become a partner. However, the first prototype of a hydrogen SUV shown will be used only for laboratory tests, and tests of such cars on the road (and off-road) will begin only at the end of 2022. The timing of entering the market has not yet been discussed at all.

A significant advantage of Ineos in promoting hydrogen transport is its own hydrogen production. The chemical concern Ineos, within which the automotive division operates, already produces 400 thousand tons of hydrogen annually. The company claims that when used in cars, this amount is equivalent to two billion tons of diesel fuel. In the near future, Ineos intends to invest 2 billion euros in the creation of new hydrogen plants throughout Europe. And in addition to its own Grenadier, the company is involved in another hydrogen project: the StreetDeck Hydroliner excursion electric buses of the British company Wrightbus. The first pilot batch has been in use in London since 2020, and Ineos will take part in the development of this program.