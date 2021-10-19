The founder of Polkadot has allocated almost $ 800 million for the development of the project :: RBC.Crypto

Gavin Wood noted that 18.9 million DOT will be used to implement various ideas instead of being destroyed

Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has allocated 18.9 million DOT ($ 774 million at the October 19 exchange rate) for the development of the project. According to Wood, the funds will be spent on the implementation of the ideas of the community to create, improve, train and anything that the project management considers valuable.

The DOT token is ranked eighth in the list of the largest in terms of capitalization. Its price is $ 41, altcoin has risen in price by 215% over the past three months. The asset is approaching its all-time high of $ 47, which was set in mid-May.

Formerly trader Michael van de Poppe predicted increase in the price of Polkadot to $ 100. According to the expert, more than a twofold rise in the price of the cryptocurrency from the current levels will occur if the token manages to stay above the support level around $ 38.

– The first Bitcoin ETF will start trading in the US. What does this mean for the market

– Crypto exchange Binance burned its $ 640 million tokens

– The Bitfury Group confirmed the preparation of a plan for an IPO

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.