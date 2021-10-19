

The head of Bashkiria made new changes to the decree on high alert

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, has made changes to the decree on high alert in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

According to the new edition of the decree, from October 25, 2021, residents over 18 years old will be able to visit retail markets (with the exception of agricultural and specialized food markets) only if they have a certificate of vaccination against COVID-2019 or a certificate of coronavirus transferred within six months.

From December 1, 2021, the same documents must be presented when settling in health resort organizations, dispensaries, boarding houses and rest homes.

The previously introduced restrictions continue to apply. At the same time, in addition to the relevant certificates or certificates, residents must have with them and present at the request of authorized officials a passport or other identity document.

The Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Bashkortostan, together with other relevant departments, is resuming the work of the Coordination Center to provide assistance to residents who are in self-isolation, and will provide them with appropriate social services free of charge.





