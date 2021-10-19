The head of Cardano criticized the idea of ​​the United States to destroy the crypto market

The US Treasury is doing everything it can to destroy the cryptocurrency market, says Cardano’s chief ideologist

The US Treasury is actively working to destroy the cryptocurrency market. This opinion was expressed by the chief ideologist of Cardano Charles Hoskinson during a tour of Africa, writes Business Insider. He noted that the regulator is making every effort to destroy the market.

“In Washington, the Treasury Department is doing everything it can to kill our industry. We just have a two trillion dollar industry and my government is trying to destroy it, ”said Hoskinson.

Hoskinson’s criticism comes after it became known that the US Treasury was lobbying for an investigation against stablecoins. According to unofficial information, the regulator wants the Financial Stability Oversight Board to conduct a due diligence of stablecoins. However, the details of the investigation remain unknown.

Moreover, at the end of August, the ministry offered to sell information about foreign clients of American crypto exchanges. It was reported that the regulator wants to trade information on the international stage. Also, the ministry can exchange information for messages about Americans who trade on exchanges outside the control of the US jurisdiction.

The head of the American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong previously announced the close attention of the US Treasury to the cryptocurrency market. Then he warned that the market would expect “unforeseen side effects” from the actions of the Ministry of Finance to regulate the market.

This is not the first time that the head of Cardano has criticized the US authorities in their attempts to take tight control of the crypto market. For example, in early August, Hoskinson noted that US uncertainty over the cryptocurrency market would lead to a change in the country’s constitution. Read about why the founder of Cardano criticized the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the material of the editorial office of BeInCrypto.

