The head of “Polyus” compared bitcoin with gold :: Business :: RBC

Bitcoin can be compared to gold, but their nature is very different, Pavel Grachev, head of the Polyus gold mining company, told RBC. They have different groups of investors and they will move further and further from each other, he noted.

Pavel Grachev, CEO of the largest Russian gold mining company Polyus, does not consider bitcoin, which is compared to gold, to be its real competitor. “If desired, they can be compared, but, of course, their nature is very different,” – said the top manager in an interview with RBC.

Grachev recalled that bitcoin was created precisely as a tool for calculations, and not as a means of accumulating and preserving capital: “The owners of bitcoins or its issuers are trying with all their might to equate bitcoin with gold, to position it as an instrument of accumulation and preservation, which, of course, is not very successful. successfully amid the volatility of this instrument ”. Gold itself is “quasi-money,” he added.

According to him, bitcoin and gold are not competitors to each other in the long run. They have different groups of investors, which over time will increasingly move away from each other, added the head of Polyus.

At the same time, Grachev himself does not have bitcoins: “I don’t even know where to buy them.” And gold – too: while its purchase in Russia is subject to VAT, it makes no sense to invest in the purchase of physical metal, it is easier to buy shares in a gold company. But the top manager owns 0.3218% of Polyus. This package is worth about $ 71 million on the London Stock Exchange.