The head of the European Commission urged the Prime Minister of Poland not to hide behind Nord Stream 2 – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the debate in the European Parliament on the crisis of the rule of law in Poland and the European Union’s retaliatory steps, urged Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki not to try to substitute the topic of Nord Stream 2 for the issue of observance of common European values ​​and democracy, reports RIA News”…

“Do not try to divert attention from what we are discussing here and now, we are talking about the rule of law – and this discussion should not be avoided. The undermining of these essential elements puts European democracy at risk. We cannot tolerate it, and we will not tolerate it, ”said von der Leyen.

On Tuesday, October 19, MEPs in the framework of the plenary session in Strasbourg are discussing the crisis of the rule of law in Poland, because of which the issue of financing Warsaw from the EU budget was threatened. In response to accusations by German deputies of violating the democratic values ​​of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said that Germany was allegedly involved in the rise in gas prices in Europe due to support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

