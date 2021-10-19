https://ria.ru/20211019/potok-1755220673.html

The head of the European Commission urged the Prime Minister of Poland not to hide behind Nord Stream 2

BRUSSELS, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the debate in the European Parliament on the crisis of the rule of law in Poland and the EU’s response, urged Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki not to try to substitute the theme of Nord Stream 2 for the issue of observance of common European values ​​and democracy. MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, together with the head of the European Commission and Morawiecki, they are discussing the crisis of the rule of law in Poland, which has jeopardized the allocation of EU funding to Warsaw. In his final reply to the deputies, the Polish prime minister said that the German deputies accusing Warsaw of violating the democratic values ​​of the EU were allegedly involved in the rise in gas prices in Europe because of the Nord Stream 2 project, which is supported by Germany. – 2 “, your arguments are ineffective, you are moving away from the topic of debate. European democracy, its rules, its principles, the independence of the justice system must be respected. Do not try to divert attention from what we are discussing here and now, we are talking about the rule of law – and no need to get away from this discussion. Undermining these essential elements puts European democracy at risk. We cannot tolerate this. And we will not tolerate it, “said von der Leyen. The Constitutional Court of Poland previously confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. Last week, von der Leyen instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures. The heads of the EU bodies and the leaders of individual EU countries have already criticized this decision of Warsaw. Among the possible retaliatory steps, the head of the European Commission named the challenge of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland in the Court of Justice of the EU and the use of a conditional mechanism of European financing, which in practice could mean deprivation of access to finance for Warsaw. The European Union: The European Commission was faced with a serious increase in gas prices, experts noted that an increase in supplies could soften the situation. Nord Stream 2 has been completed, but not launched; the certification procedure for its operator is underway. According to experts, the rise in prices for gas futures in Europe is associated with several factors: the low level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS), limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia.

