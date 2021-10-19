The head of the US Treasury called for a further increase in the ceiling of the state debt :: Finance :: RBC

Janet Yellen

(Photo: Andrew Burton / Getty Images)



The US Congress must approve a further increase in the country’s public debt ceiling or suspend the limit. This was stated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to a number of influential American lawmakers.

“The increase in the debt limit signed last week provides a high degree of confidence that the Treasury will continue to fund federal government operations until December 3, 2021. However, it is imperative that Congress takes action to increase or suspend the debt limit in such a way as to provide long-term confidence that the government will fulfill all its obligations, ”the Treasury chief wrote.

According to Yellen, the $ 480 billion increase in the borrowing limit approved last week provides only a “temporary delay”, so a decision must be made as soon as possible.

Biden signs a decree on raising the national debt limit to avoid default



In August, the US debt ceiling, suspended by Congress two years ago, began to operate. The limit after a two-year freeze was $ 28.5 trillion. The Ministry of Finance announced “additional emergency measures” due to the achievement of the public debt ceiling, including the reduction of investments in the fund for the payment of old age and disability pensions, the postal service pensioners’ medical insurance fund and the state investment fund.