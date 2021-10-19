The head of the US Treasury called for an increase in the ceiling of the country’s national debt

https://ria.ru/20211019/gosdolg-1755136704.html
Finance Minister Janet Yellen announced the need to raise the limit on the country's public debt or suspend the limit.
WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it is necessary to raise or suspend the limit on the country’s public debt. she said in a letter to the US Congress. Last week, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to raise the national debt ceiling by $ 480 billion. In her letter, Yellen noted that the measure gives “confidence that the Ministry of Finance will be able to continue funding the work of the federal government until December 3, 2021,” but this is only a “temporary respite.” The Finance Ministry will have to “take extraordinary measures” by December 3, the letter says.
