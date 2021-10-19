The IC gave an assessment to the employee after the information about Bastrykin’s advice to “go to the Chaldeans” :: Society :: RBC

During the meeting, the case of the death of a resident of the Vsevolozhsk region was discussed. According to 47news, the mother of the deceased claims that her son was poisoned by a former daughter-in-law or her new husband. The pensioner turned to Bastrykin, pointing out the investigator’s passivity in work.

On the recording, a man with a voice similar to Bastrykin turned to Megrelov and asked where he studied and where he came from. He replied that he graduated from the law faculty of the St. Petersburg State University of Economics, and came to St. Petersburg from Anapa. According to the investigator, he decided to stay in the region and go to work in the IC, as he liked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

“Well, you’re not a Leningrader. I see. Behavior, face and appearance. <...> I liked Leningrad, I liked the city. Previously, you would not have been allowed close, but now you can. And even from the Faculty of Economics, I signed up for us here. So go back to the Kuban region, to the Cossacks, and tell me why you were fired. They will guide you on the right path with a nut. Below the back will pass as it was before. It can be seen that you are not ours. You behave like this, ”Bastrykin addressed the investigator on a published recording.

Addressing, presumably, the head of the Investigative Committee for the Leningrad Region Sergei Sazin, “Bastrykin” said: “Give him (Megrelova. – RBK) we will dismiss by today’s order. If you want, I will sign. Why do we need this, it takes a place ”. To this “Sazin” said that Megrelov had previously been reprimanded and offered to give the investigator time to correct.

“You see, you could have made mistakes during the investigation, but you are accused not of unprofessionalism, but of passivity,” Bastrykin continued his conversation with Megrelov. – Any young beginner investigator makes mistakes, but it’s immediately obvious that he wants to be an investigator, or so, he came to hang out and sit. Ksiva is good, the Investigative Committee sounds. <...> It is necessary to prove with difficulty “.

Then “Bastrykin” asked the 26-year-old investigator how long he worked in the UK. He replied that he had been in the service for three years. “Well, okay. Take it away. Let him go to his place. Will be a miner or a stoker. Well, in St. Petersburg you will find a job, in short. You can get a job as a Chaldean. Well, it’s just outrageous especially that I see in Leningrad. I cannot be indifferent. They just came in large numbers. Either the Asians are running out, now the Kirghiz, now the Tajiks, now the Krasnodar people come in large numbers. Come back, “- said the” chairman of the UK “.

In addition, according to the audio recording, “Bastrykin” asked the head of the Investigative Committee for the Leningrad Region to conduct an investigation against the head of the department in which Megrelov works. “So, an official check on the colonel – you need such a head of the department, or you don’t need it. Either for dismissal, or for demotion. Or maybe even send him to retire to have a rest. The head of the department for especially important matters is great, the report is good, ”concluded the“ head of the Investigative Committee ”.

According to 47news, in the evening of the same day, after a meeting, an ambulance brigade took Megrelova away from the building of the Investigative Committee in the Vsevolozhsk District. The portal notes that the investigator was summoned to the personnel department. Later, according to 47news, employees of the Vsevolozhsk department of the Investigative Committee announced their readiness to massively write reports on their resignation if Megrelov was eventually fired.

