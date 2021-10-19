https://ria.ru/20211019/vaktsinatsiya-1755184656.html

The Kremlin suggested why Russians are afraid of being vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. If the Russians failed to convince that there is no alternative to vaccination, then there is a flaw in the state, but a more responsible position of citizens is also needed, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. “There is a tradition of blaming the state for everything … the state always knows and feels its share responsibility, and of course, not everything that needed to be done was done in terms of informational explanation of the lack of alternatives and the importance of vaccination … but … it is required at the same time … a more responsible position of all citizens of our country, “Peskov told reporters. reminded that we need to take responsibility to those around us, responsibility for their lives, and get vaccinated. of course, there are (flaws – ed.) “, – added Peskov. At the same time, the Kremlin believes that the state has done an excellent job of providing the Russians with the opportunity you get vaccinated against coronavirus. “The state is obliged to provide conditions for widespread and mass vaccination. And the state, despite all the difficulties, coped with this task brilliantly. Now each of us must show our civic responsibility, “the press secretary emphasized.

