the list includes Kia, Skoda, VW and others (list) :: Autonews

Russian motorists must pay transport tax by December 1. Traditionally, a lot of questions are raised by the so-called luxury tax – a list of cars that are subject to increased coefficients. The list of luxury cars is published annually in March by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on its official website.

This year, Russians will pay transport tax according to the list, which was announced in March 2021, that is, even before the sharp increase in prices for new cars. Nevertheless, even then, many models from the mass market were included in the list of luxury:

Chevrolet traverse Kia stinger gt Kia mohave Toyota Hiace Toyota Highlander Toyota Fortuner Mazda CX-9 Nissan Murano Nissan pathfinder Peugeot trveller Skoda Kodiaq Subaru outback Volkswagen Teramont Volkswagen amarok Volkswagen multivan

What is considered to be a luxury tax

The luxury tax implies four classes of cars – depending on the age of the cost. The following classification is given on the website of the Federal Tax Service:

tax on luxury cars worth 3-5 million rubles under the age of 3 years;

from 5 to 10 million rubles not older than 5 years;

from 10 to 15 million and up to 10 years old;

over 15 million rubles and under 20 years of age.

When calculating the amount of transport tax is multiplied by the appropriate coefficient. For the first class it is 1.1, for the second – 2, and for the third and fourth – 3. For example, the amount of transport tax is 100 thousand rubles, but the car costs 4 million and was included in the list of luxury. This means that when calculating 100 thousand, you need to multiply by 1.1. Thus, the owner will pay 110 thousand rubles.

Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.