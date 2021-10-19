https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755130953.html
The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people
The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people
Costa Rica’s Investigative Agency (OIJ) is investigating the murder of six people on a farm in the southern part of the country, among the dead is the owner of the … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T03: 38
2021-10-19T03: 38
2021-10-19T03: 38
in the world
Costa Rica
Buenos Aires (city)
USA
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/95863/40/958634042_0-0:2771:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_9fad8166cc6a05d24d0d160325093aaa.jpg
MEXICO, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Costa Rican Investigative Agency (OIJ) is investigating the killing of six people on a farm in the southern part of the country, among the dead is the owner of the farm – a US citizen, local media reported. OIJ confirmed that the main thesis of the case is an aggravated robbery … The identity of the killers is unknown, “Costa Rica Hoy reported. The crime took place Sunday morning on a farm in the canton of Buenos Aires in the southern province of Puntarenas. The farm owner, a US citizen, and two of his guests, as well as a local family of three workers, were killed and their bodies burned.
https://ria.ru/20211008/ubiystvo-1753637652.html
Costa Rica
Buenos Aires (city)
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/95863/40/958634042_95 0:2662:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_71bb3b56331ac51004863594c303759e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, costa rica, buenos aires (city), usa
The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people