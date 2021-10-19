https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755130953.html

The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people

The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

The media reported on the murder in Costa Rica on the American farm of six people

Costa Rica’s Investigative Agency (OIJ) is investigating the murder of six people on a farm in the southern part of the country, among the dead is the owner of the … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T03: 38

2021-10-19T03: 38

2021-10-19T03: 38

in the world

Costa Rica

Buenos Aires (city)

USA

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/95863/40/958634042_0-0:2771:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_9fad8166cc6a05d24d0d160325093aaa.jpg

MEXICO, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Costa Rican Investigative Agency (OIJ) is investigating the killing of six people on a farm in the southern part of the country, among the dead is the owner of the farm – a US citizen, local media reported. OIJ confirmed that the main thesis of the case is an aggravated robbery … The identity of the killers is unknown, “Costa Rica Hoy reported. The crime took place Sunday morning on a farm in the canton of Buenos Aires in the southern province of Puntarenas. The farm owner, a US citizen, and two of his guests, as well as a local family of three workers, were killed and their bodies burned.

https://ria.ru/20211008/ubiystvo-1753637652.html

Costa Rica

Buenos Aires (city)

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/95863/40/958634042_95 0:2662:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_71bb3b56331ac51004863594c303759e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, costa rica, buenos aires (city), usa