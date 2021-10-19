The ministry announced the super-application “State Services” in 2022

According to Maksut Shadayev, changes in the portal of public services are focused on the convenience of receiving services

In 2022, the Ministry of Digital Industry will release a super-application “Gosuslugi”, which will adapt to each user. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications.

“Next year we are planning to launch a large super-app, we call it super-app – the State Services mobile application. It should fully adapt to the user’s profile, offering those services that are supposed to him, which may be of interest to him, ”said Maksut Shadayev.

According to him, the proactive provision of services for citizens is a very important part. “Everything is focused on ensuring that the user can find the required service as quickly as possible, and fill out the required application as quickly as possible, using the minimum number of clicks for this,” added Shadayev.

Earlier it was reported that the portal of state services will begin to inform users about the provision of medical services under the compulsory health insurance policy. Also, the Ministry of Finance said that by the end of 2022 there will be full access to “State Services” for children under 14 years old. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko announced three new super services on the portal of public services, writes RT.