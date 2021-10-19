https://ria.ru/20211019/koronaviurs-1755300748.html

The Ministry of Health has prepared a "pocket" training manual on coronavirus

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health has prepared the thirteenth version of the guidelines on coronavirus in a “pocket format.” In this version, they collected an algorithm of actions for physicians providing outpatient care to patients with acute respiratory viral infections, influenza and community-acquired pneumonia. It described the features of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of coronavirus. “It also explains the possibility of interchangeability of drugs in different treatment regimens. The information in the new version is structured using bright tables,” the Ministry of Health added. Today, Russia has updated the maximum mortality rate from coronavirus – confirmed in a day 1015 deaths. Prior to this, the anti-record was fixed on October 16 – 1002. In total, 225 325 people died in the country during the pandemic, more than eight million people were infected with SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the rejection of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

