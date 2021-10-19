The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation recognized Tyumen as an unfavorable region for COVID. Source: the region faces lockdown

The situation with the coronavirus in the Tyumen region was recognized as unfavorable at the federal level

Photo: Denis Morgunov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, included the Tyumen region in the list of regions where the situation with the incidence of coronavirus is tense. A URA.RU source in the region’s political establishment did not rule out the possibility of introducing a lockdown in the region.

“The epidemic process is not symmetrical in the regions. Six subjects I would like to point out where we see a tense situation. These are the Udmurt Republic, the Perm Territory, the Orenburg region, the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, the Ivanovo and Tyumen regions, “the minister said. The meeting was broadcast on the Russia 24 TV channel.

According to Murashko, the situation in these regions requires an individual approach with restrictive measures. A URA.RU source in government circles in the region said that the option with the introduction of a lockdown in the Tyumen region is on the list of the most possible ones to combat the disease.

“Vaccinations are not proceeding at the pace that the authorities expected. The incidence is growing, and soon this will greatly affect the statistics of mortality from coronavirus. One of the options is the introduction of a lockdown in the Tyumen region. This decision is considered as one of the possible, but if it is made, it will only after a series of serious approvals, including at the federal level, “- said the agency’s interlocutor.

A request has been sent to the operational headquarters of the Tyumen region. Earlier, URA.RU wrote that the region introduced mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for a number of categories of citizens, and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova recommended that the heads of subjects with the worst epidemiological situation introduce non-working days from October 23. The high alert regime in the Tyumen region is still valid until October 24.