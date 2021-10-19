The Ministry of Internal Affairs began checking the data on the abduction of two girls from a shelter in Kazan :: Society :: RBC

The girls signed contracts and made a statement of assistance. The staff of the shelter drew up a plan according to which the daughter of one of the women was planned to be sent to kindergarten, and she herself was to get a job. Then the girl had to file for divorce and start working with a psychologist.

After that, the girls drove back to the shelter, and in the evening they said that their parents knew about their whereabouts.

“Today in the shelter (from English“ shelter ”. – RBK) there was no administrator, she was supposed to come at 9 pm, but did not have time: the girls wrote [дагестанской правозащитнице] Svetlana Anokhina: “They found us. The cops took us away. ” This was the last adequate message from them, ”Baynazarova said.

After that, the girls wrote “everything is fine” and sent a video of them sitting and smiling.

“It is clear from the video that this is a large apartment, you can see a lot of men’s shoes,” says Baynazarova.

Human rights activist Svetlana Anokhina, in turn, said that the girls are childhood friends and contacted her a year ago. They are 20 and 21 years old.

“They wanted to divorce their husbands, they said that they had been given in marriage by their parents, without their desire. One of her parents was not even allowed to go to school, she is from the family of a Muslim preacher. Dad is deadly afraid, ”says Anokhina.

According to the human rights activist, during the year she did not want to take them, believing that “everything will be settled.” A year later, the girls found a center in Kazan. This city was specially chosen because of their religion.

Anokhina says that on the evening of October 17, policemen from Khasavyurt and the father of one of the girls started calling her.

“He said that he understood everything, that he shouldn’t have allowed her to get divorced. When his daughter came to him, he hit her and said: “Go to your husband and die there.” In Dagestan, they often say that their daughters are not allowed to divorce, ”said the human rights activist.

On the evening of October 18, the girls told Anokhina that they were taken by police officers, taken to the department, and then handed over to their relatives. The human rights activist does not believe that women could change their decision to divorce.