The Pentagon supported Ukraine and Georgia with a visit – Mir – Kommersant

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will hold talks in Kiev on Tuesday, where he will discuss defense reforms and security in the Black Sea region with the Ukrainian authorities. On the eve of “defense and containment” Mr. Austin discussed in Tbilisi. As a result of the negotiations, it became clear that Georgia could count on additional US assistance in re-equipping the army and increasing the combat effectiveness of its armed forces.

“While in Kiev, Lloyd Austin will visit the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where he will take part in a ceremony in memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine in the Memorial Hall and near the Memorial Bell to the Defenders of Ukraine, and will also meet with Defense Minister Andriy Taran to discuss Ukraine’s progress in implementing defense reforms. and the military-industrial complex necessary to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as security in the Black Sea, “- said the US Embassy in Ukraine. After the meeting, Messrs. Austin and Taran will make statements and answer journalists’ questions. In addition, the head of the Pentagon will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral and regional security cooperation.

The day before, the same topic was discussed by Lloyd Austin in Tbilisi. The US Secretary of Defense and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze signed a document titled “Initiative to Strengthen Georgia’s Defense and Deterrence Capability” before the press conference. The document is formalized as a “memorandum of understanding” and became the central event of the visit of the head of the Pentagon to the Caucasian country. Minister Burchuladze called the “initiative” a “critical document”, testifying to the transition of the Georgian-American cooperation to “a new stage in strengthening the strategic partnership based on mutual trust.”

According to the Georgian Defense Minister, “cooperation with the United States in the military sphere has never been as multifaceted and deep as it is now.”

Juansher Burchuladze clarified the purpose of the new initiative, saying that it provides for “modernization of weapons with the help of the United States” to “ensure the sustained combat readiness of the armed forces of Georgia”, as well as the compatibility of the Georgian army with the armies of the NATO countries “on the principle: more NATO in Georgia and more Georgia in NATO ”.

In turn, General Austin called the just signed document “central” in the cooperation between Washington and Tbilisi in the field of defense and security. According to Lloyd Austin, the United States “values ​​Georgia as a strategic partner,” while “invariably supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity” and is ready to contribute to the “modernization and defense capability” of the Georgian armed forces “to contain aggression.” Austin did not name a potential “aggressor”.

The general noted that he himself served in Iraq and Afghanistan, therefore “he knows firsthand what excellent soldiers the Georgians are.” The American guest expressed respect for the memory of 33 Georgian servicemen who died during the mission in Afghanistan.

During the press conference, the head of the Pentagon had to answer a number of additional questions. In particular, speaking of the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the “platform of six states for security in the South Caucasus” (the proposed platform includes Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia), Lloyd Austin unequivocally shifted the focus to Russia, saying that Moscow “must first of all respect the ceasefire agreement with Georgia of August 12, 2008” before “talking about any other platforms.”

At the same time, Lloyd Austin avoided a direct answer to the question of Georgia’s accession to NATO, pointing out the need for “deep democratic reforms.”

It is with this that “deep problems” have now arisen in Georgia. In an effort to attract the attention of the American delegation, dozens of supporters of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was taken into custody by a Tbilisi court on October 1, staged a noisy protest at the building of the State Chancellery. It was not difficult for the police to disperse them, having arrested several activists.

Georgy Dvali, Tbilisi; Pavel Tarasenko