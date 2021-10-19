The rector of Shaninka was charged with embezzling 21 million rubles. :: Politics :: RBC

Zuev was detained on October 12 in the case of embezzlement of 21 million rubles. at the Foundation for New Forms of Education Development. Zuev himself does not admit his guilt. Together with him, the former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova is involved in the same case. While Rakova was in the post of deputy minister, she, according to the investigation, received state funding for a project for the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, which she herself headed, and also, according to the investigation, stole funds when concluding government contracts for the implementation of the Teacher of the Future project in 2019 year. Shaninka was the contractor for the Teacher of the Future.

According to the findings of the investigative expertise, reports on ongoing scientific research have signs of falsification. The investigators estimated the amount of embezzlement at 50 million rubles. On October 7, Rakova was arrested for two months and charged under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code (fraud committed by a group of persons on an especially large scale). The ex-official faces imprisonment for up to ten years.

Read on RBC Pro

As part of the investigation of the same criminal case, ex-employees of the fund Yevgeny Zak and Maxim Inkin (now top managers are managing directors of the Digital Education Platforms division of Sberbank, which was headed by Rakova after leaving the government), as well as the former executive director of Shaninka were detained ”, Teacher of RANEPA Kristina Kryuchkova. They were charged under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code.

On October 6, the court arrested the general director of the foundation Artur Stetsenko, Rakova’s common-law husband, in a case of major fraud. According to the investigation, he was placed in the fund fictitiously at the time when the organization was headed by Rakova, his salary from 2017 to 2019 amounted to more than 9 million rubles.