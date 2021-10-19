The rector of “Shaninki” was accused after the attack

The Main Investigation Directorate (GSO) of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow has charged Sergei Zuev, the rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka), with large-scale fraud. He is charged with the theft of 21.2 million rubles allocated by the Ministry of Education to pay for two contracts concluded with the university in September 2019. The work performed by Shaninka under the contracts, according to the investigation, does not correspond to the terms of reference, and the practical application of their results is impossible. Before the rector signed the investigator’s order to bring charges, he was examined by ambulance doctors. Emergency medical assistance was needed due to the fact that Mr. Zuev’s blood pressure rose sharply, exceeding 200 mm Hg. Art. However, the head of “Shaninka” refused hospitalization and after a short interrogation returned to house arrest.

That in the afternoon of October 19, Sergei Zuev would be charged, the investigator notified the defendant in advance, as required by the Criminal Procedure Code. The rector of “Shaninka”, together with a lawyer, arrived earlier than the appointed time at the building of the Main Directorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow on Novoslobodskaya Street, where a criminal case is being investigated, the defendants of which are already several people, including Mr. Zuev.

While Sergei Zuev was waiting for an invitation to the investigator’s office, he felt bad. The rector’s pressure was measured, it turned out that it reached 207 mm Hg. Art. An ambulance was immediately called. In the meantime, the rector was transferred to the couch in the investigator’s office, where he waited for the doctors to arrive. After the completion of medical procedures to stabilize the patient’s condition, the arrived doctors offered to hospitalize Mr. Zuev, but he refused, saying that he felt better and did not want to postpone the investigative measures until tomorrow.

After that, the investigator charged Mr Zuev under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud on an especially large scale) and, having quickly interrogated the head of the university, let him go home. All procedural formalities in the end took no more than half an hour. Sergei Zuev became the last of the six defendants in the criminal case, who was charged.

The plot of the criminal case, according to Kommersant, has not changed since the beginning of the investigation. The rector of Shaninka is accused of embezzling 21.2 million rubles. as part of an organized group, the head of which the investigation considers the former Deputy Minister of Education and Vice President of Sberbank Marina Rakova. The purpose of the group members, according to the case file, was the theft of budget funds allocated in 2019 for the federal project “Teacher of the Future”.

In the materials of the investigation, according to Kommersant, we are talking about two state contracts for the implementation of scientific and educational projects concluded by the university on September 13 and 18, 2019 with the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, which was supervised by the Deputy Minister.

The first of them involved the implementation by the staff of Shaninka of work on “the development and testing of a model for the creation and functioning of professional communities of pedagogical workers within the framework of the implementation of the federal project“ Teacher of the Future ””. The second is the performance of work on “support of the activities of the centers for the continuous improvement of the professional skills of pedagogical workers.”

Having received funding under the agreements at the direction of Ms. Rakova, the rector and executive director of Shaninka Kristina Kryuchkova, according to the investigation, produced and handed over to the customer from September 13, 2019 to March 12, 2020, fictitious reports on the performance of work under government contracts. Some of them, according to Kommersant, bear the signatures of Mr. Zuev himself. At the same time, according to the materials of the investigation, the then head of the fund Maxim Inkin and his deputy Yevgeny Zak, knowing that the results presented by the university “did not correspond to the terms of reference and contracts,” turned a blind eye and accepted the reports. However, the investigation believes that they also did this on the instructions of Marina Rakova. After that, having received 21.2 million rubles from November 15, 2019 to March 12, 2020 to the Shaninka account, the defendants took possession of them.

The case contains a conclusion given by three employees of the Russian Academy of Education, who conducted a study on July 27 of this year, when the execution of state contracts was just being checked.

According to the conclusion, the work carried out by “Shaninka” does not correspond to the tasks, and their results cannot be applied in practice.

As the lawyer of the rector Sergei Sevryuk told Kommersant, his client does not admit his guilt. Mr. Zuev, according to the lawyer, answered all the questions that interested the investigator. According to Kommersant’s information, during the interrogation, Sergei Zuev emphasized that he was not involved in the accounting and finances of his university and did not control the execution of state contracts that underlie the accusation. These issues, the rector noted, were supervised by his deputy together with the executive director of Shaninka Kristina Kryuchkova. She, using the rector’s electronic signature by proxy, signed the contracts. Ms. Kryuchkova, we recall, was previously arrested as part of the investigation.

On October 27, the Moscow City Court will consider a complaint from the prosecutor’s office against the house arrest of Sergei Zuev. The supervisory authority believes that the rector of “Shaninka”, like his accomplices, should be in a pre-trial detention center.

Vladislav Trifonov