The release date of the first Xiaomi electric car has been announced

The Xiaomi company, known for its gadgets, plans to roll out mass production of electric vehicles in a few years. Reported by MyDrivers with … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T15: 53

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Xiaomi company, known for its gadgets, plans to roll out mass production of electric vehicles in a few years. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, noted that mass production of Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle will begin in the first half of 2024. The presentation of the electric car will take place even earlier. The characteristics of the future car have not been disclosed, but Xiaomi intends to make it part of an ecosystem that includes devices from smartphones to smart homes. To create an electric car, Xiaomi has already created a research center in the suburbs of Beijing, where 453 are working. specialist. But the production of machines can be deployed at third-party facilities.

