The revolution is just around the corner. What will our smartphones soon be able to do? | Gadgets | Technique

Recently it became known that Apple is developing technology that can detect depression and cognitive impairment using a smartphone. It’s not about the application, but about the function built into the gadget. As conceived by the authors, it will be equipped with special sensors that can read physical activity, sleep patterns and behavioral features, analyze them and warn the user.

Since 2007 when Steve Jobs held a presentation of the first iPhone, mobile phones have undergone a tremendous evolution. From push-button devices with small screens, they have evolved into PDAs with touch panels and many functions. But will there still be?

Control not with your finger, but with your eyes

The trend of 2021 is foldable smartphones. Almost every major manufacturer is working on the design of such a device, and some are already ready for mass production. Obviously, this direction will continue to develop.

Samsung has announced that it intends to test the movable screen technology. Other manufacturers are working on rolling display gadgets. It looks like in a few years we will be able to fold the phone like a piece of paper, or wrap it around our wrist like a bracelet or watch. The advantage of foldable smartphones is not only an interesting design: they take up less space in your pocket or bag, but also make it possible to combine two modes. When folded, they can be used as a smartphone, when unfolded, they can be used as a tablet, a monitor for full-fledged work with a text document or, for example, watching a movie.

While manufacturers are probing the technology’s capabilities and consumer reactions, experts have expressed doubts about its prospects. They believe that flexible screens do not have the clear practical value that the same touchscreen has demonstrated. In other words, smartphones of the future will not really need such functionality, and current attempts to master it come solely from the desire to reduce the size of mobile devices.

Nevertheless, the next revolution of smartphones, according to experts, is not far off. It will change the way you interact with gadgets. Staring at the screen and swiping on it with your finger will no longer be necessary. Augmented reality (AR) technology is evolving rapidly, and the next step in electronics management will be augmented reality glasses or another wearable headset. Surely many people remember the Google Glass project, which made a lot of noise at one time and was frozen in 2015. The market then turned out to be not ready for this device, legal difficulties arose (it was about invasion of privacy – shooting without warning), but now the situation has changed. Manufacturers have taken into account all the nuances, users are ready to buy a product, and most importantly, AR technologies have made a quantum leap forward.

However, glasses will not necessarily become a new mass device. It is possible that it will be some kind of lens worn over the eye. And we have to control the smartphone by moving the pupils from side to side.

Read minds, predict an earthquake

Another rapidly developing technology is the brain-computer interface. Simply put, controlling electronics with thoughts. There are problems here (they relate to the accuracy of recognition of thoughts), but scientists and engineers are moving step by step towards their solution. All IT giants are interested in this technology, and Elon Musk regularly informs the public about how his company Neuralink, which develops chips for such an interface, is doing.

But we won’t be mentally talking to Siri or Alice in a year or two, but wireless charging is already today. Apple and Samsung consumers who use wireless charging stations for their gadgets don’t seem to be surprised by this. However, imagine that we all put away chargers and power banks in the back drawers of our desk, because our smartphones will be powered by electricity everywhere. Wireless energy transmitters will appear on the streets and along the roads, we will equip our city apartments and summer cottages with similar devices, and only when we get out into the woods or for a picnic, we will take a portable battery with us.

We should expect innovations in the design of smartphones. Some users like to change covers for gadgets – they constantly want something new. Manufacturers can offer them such an unusual solution as a color-changing phone case. For this, LEDs will be built into it, and the function can be controlled with a couple of clicks (and in the future, with the power of thought).

But it looks like child’s play. Much more interesting are the applications related to health care. We mentioned the depression-tracking iPhone at the very beginning. And in South Korea, a thermal imager has been developed, which is going to be integrated into smartphones. The module is quite simple, cheap and highly accurate. The pandemic has taught us that we have to measure the temperature at the entrance to many buildings and public places. It seems that soon mobile phones will also be equipped with a thermometer function, which will allow each of us to constantly monitor this indicator.

Finally, smartphones will learn to predict earthquakes. Such a project has already been launched by Google. The Earthquake Alerts System turns Android devices into mini seismometers. The fact is that in every phone there is an accelerometer, or G-sensor – a sensor that determines the angle of inclination in relation to the earth’s surface. It is thanks to him that the image on the screen automatically rotates when we spin the gadget. This sensor is sensitive not only to rotation, but also to any shaking, which means it can be used to track seismic shocks.

This is what Google did by creating an earthquake detection system. Sensing the precursors of a natural disaster, she sends notifications to smartphones a few seconds before the start of the main aftershocks, which usually cause the most damage. People who receive them can run out of the building or take a safer position in it.

Launched in seven countries this year, the system has already proven its worth in the Philippines. On July 24, there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7. It lasted almost a minute, but many locals managed to receive warnings from Google. They contained information about the location of the alleged epicenter, the likely magnitude of the tremors, as well as recommendations on how to hide from the elements.