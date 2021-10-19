The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the detention of a representative of the LPR in the JCCC by Kiev | Politics

The Russian Federation regards the actions of Kiev in connection with the detention of the LPR representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime “as treacherous and provocative,” according to the comments of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat noted that Moscow expects “a principled assessment of what happened on the part of the OSCE.”

Zakharova added that the detainee turned out to be a citizen of Russia, but Ukraine did not notify the diplomatic services about this, although the Russian-Ukrainian consular convention prescribes to do this within three days.

In turn, the representative of the Russian Federation in the Contact Group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, commented on Kiev’s disruption of the extraordinary meeting, which was scheduled for October 19 due to the detention of a representative of the LPR.

“According to the OSCE coordinator, Kiev first agreed to the meeting, and then said that there was no agreement. The behavior of the Ukrainian side is a flagrant case of violation of all possible agreements and obligations. It seriously undermines the confidence of Donetsk and Luhansk and does not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, ”Gryzlov said.

As reported on October 13, the Ukrainian military captured a representative of the LPR, suspected of creating illegal paramilitary groups. In Kiev, they claim that he was detained for reconnaissance at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the guise of demining. In the Luhansk People’s Republic, the charges were denied.

After the arrest, the LPR stopped communicating with the Ukrainian side at the JCCC.