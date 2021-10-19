The safest crossovers of 2021 are named – Gazeta.Ru

American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) chose safest crossovers based on crash test results, vehicle safety systems and headlights. These vehicles from the SUV segment received the Top Safety Pick + award. “Gazeta.Ru” has chosen the models sold in Russia from the IIHS list.

In the compact SUV segment, the safest are the Chevrolet Trailblazer (the model costs in Russia from 2 million rubles), Hyundai Tucson (from 2.2 million rubles), Mazda CX-5 (from 1.9 million rubles), Subaru Forester ( from 2.6 million rubles) and Volxo XC40 (from 2.6 million rubles).

The list of mid-size crossovers included Hyundai Palisade (from 3.5 million rubles) and Santa Fe (from 2.6 million rubles), Mazda CX-9 (from 3.2 million rubles), Nissan Murano (from 2.8 million rubles) and Toyota Highlander (from 4 million rubles).

The safest premium mid-size crossovers according to IIHS were the Audi Q5 (from 4.4 million rubles) and Q5 Sportback (from 5.1 million rubles), Cadillac XT6 (from 5 million rubles), Genesis GV70 (from 4.2 million rubles) and GV80 (from 4.9 million rubles), Lexus NX (from 3.1 million rubles), Mercedes-Benz GLE (from 6.3 million rubles), conventional and hybrid Volvo XC60 (from 4 , 2 million rubles) and XC90 (from 5.3 million rubles). The electric Audi e-tron (from 6.5 million rubles) and the e-tron Sportback (from 6.7 million rubles) also received the highest award.

