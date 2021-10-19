https://ria.ru/20211020/zaderzhanie-1755303907.html

The source reported on the arrest of the deputy general director of the operator of the Russian cosmodrome

The source reported the arrest of the deputy director general of the operator of the Russian cosmodromes

The source reported on the arrest of the deputy general director of the operator of the Russian cosmodrome

Deputy General Director of the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (operator of civilian spaceports in Russia) Marat Arustamov … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Marat Arustamov, Deputy Director General of the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (operator of civilian spaceports in Russia), Marat Arustamov, was detained following an internal audit conducted by Roskosmos, an informed source told RIA Novosti. He did not specify what exactly Arustamov was accused of. Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported, that the investigative department of the FSB for the Amur region opened a criminal case against the deputy general director of TsENKI for economics and finance Arustamov. He was detained in Moscow, and then sent by plane to Blagoveshchensk. Arustamov, according to the newspaper, is suspected of taking bribes to finance work carried out by the Respect-SM construction company. The general director of the company, Alik Aleksanyan, is in custody on charges of swindle. He testified against Arustamov, the newspaper writes. The source also said that the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor at the Vostochny cosmodrome, and also instructed to transfer from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky the head offices of the operator of the Russian cosmodrome TsENKI and The administration of the Vostochny cosmodrome, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations. Thus, the interlocutor of the agency explained, the employees of the enterprises will be in close proximity to the construction sites, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure, increase the collection of tax payments to the local budget.

