The State Department spoke about relations with Russia after the closure of its representation at NATO

NATO’s policy towards Russia will remain the same after Moscow’s decision to close its representation at the organization, but the Alliance still needs to respond to Russian “aggression.” This was announced by the representative of the US Department of State Ned Price, the broadcast of his briefing was conducted by C-SPAN.

“NATO’s approach to Russia remains unchanged: the alliance has strengthened its deterrent and defensive capabilities in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, but at the same time left the door open for meaningful dialogue,” Price said.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow would suspend the work of its mission to NATO from November 1. In addition, the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and the Russian information bureau of the alliance will be suspended. Russia is also revoking the accreditation of military mission personnel.

Lavrov said that for NATO contacts with Russia, the alliance should apply to the Russian embassy in Belgium. “Russia will no longer pretend that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future,” Lavrov said.

Russia announced the closure of its mission to NATO after the organization announced on 6 October the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats.

