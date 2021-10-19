The State Duma hinted at a revision of the indexation of pensions

At a meeting of the Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy, the head of the Ministry of Labor, Anton Kotyakov, said that the level of indexation of pensions for non-working pensioners from January 1, 2022 could be revised if the Ministry of Economic Development changes the official inflation forecast for 2021. In the meantime, it is planned to index pensions by 5.9%, and the official inflation forecast for 2021 is 5.8%.

The draft budget for 2022–2024, which is now being considered by the State Duma committees, is calculated based on the forecast inflation of 5.8% at the end of 2021 and the forecast inflation of 4% for 2022.

Different types of social payments and benefits in Russia are indexed according to different rules. Some – depending on the inflation rate in the previous year, some – depending on the forecasted inflation for the next year. And some – how it will turn out, depending on the established rules, budget possibilities and political decisions taken. For example, scholarships in federal universities will grow by 4% from September 1. The salaries of federal officials, the salaries of judges, prosecutors, investigators, the salaries of military personnel and persons equated to them will also be indexed by 4% from October 1. But benefits to families with children, from January 1, will increase by the growth rate of the “child’s” living wage: by 2.5% …

Matcapital is also planned to be indexed by 4% in 2022. But the president, as you know, has already instructed to recalculate the capital depending on the inflation rate for the previous year, and the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov promised to prepare appropriate proposals.

As for the indexation of insurance pensions for non-working pensioners, from January 1 it will grow by 5.9%: this is written in the main financial plan of the country. When the retirement age was raised in 2018, until 2025, the law abolished the usual rules for indexing pensions for non-working pensioners, depending on the inflation rate in the previous year, and fixed the indexation percentage immediately for 6 years in advance. The approved figures provided a nominal increase in pensions by an average of 1,000 rubles annually, until now this growth was slightly higher than the inflation rate, which was kept relatively low, and the purchasing power of pensions did not fall, according to Rosstat.

But now, in the conclusion of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy on the draft federal budget, its head Yaroslav Nilov (LDPR) drew attention, it is stated: insurance pensions and social benefits … will be 1.5-1.6% lower than the projected inflation rate at the end of 2021 ”. Prices continue to rise even after October 12, and if additional funds are not pledged for a higher percentage of indexation, elderly Russians will become poorer.

Auditor of the Accounts Chamber Sergey Shtogrin said the same thing. “The State Duma must take appropriate measures so that from January the financial situation and purchasing power of pensioners do not fall,” he said. If we index pensions for non-working pensioners by 7.4%, it will be only 336 rubles on average more than if by 5.9%, said Mikhail Tarasenko (United Russia) and asked how the government is going to solve the problem.

Mr. Kotyakov did not give much hope: the budget was formed on the basis of an official forecast (5.8% – MK), “what you hear from the Ministry of Economic Development (7.4% – MK) is a forecast estimate “(Unofficial, you must understand), but” if the Ministry of Economic Development officially changes the forecast, we will begin to form additional measures. ” What kind of additional measures could be – the minister did not specify. Noticing, however, that the 10 thousand rubles that were paid to all pensioners – both working and non-working – for the September elections, became a certain compensation for the inflation rate that was predicted.

But a lump sum payment does not increase the size of the monthly received pension – unlike indexation …

Mr. Kotyakov also recalled that, in fact, there is an instruction from the president to raise pensions to unemployed people to a level higher than inflation. So, apparently, it will be necessary to take some measures, and to make changes for the second reading in the draft budget and in the pension law – probably, too. However, the Deputy Minister of Finance Pavel Kadochnikov, who participated in the meeting of the committee, did not add anything concrete to what was said by the head of the Ministry of Labor.

Nikolai Kolomeytsev (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) at the same time asked what would happen to the working pensioners, whose payments have not been indexed since 2016. “Various options have been formed, but the final decision has not yet been made,” was all Mr. Kotyakov said. Recall that the Ministry of Labor “formed” the options on behalf of the president by February 1, 2021, but neither the government nor the Kremlin said a word about what they were. And the decision, final or not, has been made: do not index. The draft budget for 2022-2024 does not include money for this, and the budget of the Pension Fund was calculated proceeding from the preservation of the previous rules.