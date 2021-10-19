The states do not know what China launched, but they were scared anyway

Political battles in Washington have receded into the background in the American media amid reports of tests of a new Chinese hypersonic missile. There are panicky headlines in the press: journalists and experts say that the Pentagon and the CIA have missed a serious threat. After all, an elusive missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead flew around the planet and, therefore, could hit any target in the United States.

Video from social networks with the characters “Ordos city, Inner Mongolia region” on top of a giant trail from a seemingly rocket, of course, does not pretend to be a reliable source. But it is with these shots that many world media today illustrate the Financial Times article, which excited not only the United States, about China’s testing of the latest hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, which caught American intelligence, and this quote, “by surprise.”

This “by surprise”, apparently, explains the lack of real satellite images. But the data of five unnamed sources at once, according to the newspaper’s journalists, are beyond doubt.

“The missile missed its target by about two dozen miles. But the test showed that China made amazing progress in creating hypersonic weapons and was much more advanced than US officials assumed,” writes the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, the rocket flew around the planet, which caused panic in the Pentagon. American journalists are also stirring it up.

“China is close to being able to launch a nuclear warhead towards any country without any warning, and there will be no protection from that,” the journalists say.

And numerous experts familiar with American missile defense systems that cover more and more the northern hemisphere, and are absolutely useless in the southern.

“Our ground defenses in Alaska are designed to intercept mid-trajectory ballistic missiles from, for example, North Korea. In theory, the Chinese could strike through the South Pole,” said US Army veteran Brian Suites.

Official Beijing called all these messages speculation. Yes, there were tests, yes, in August. But we are not talking about a hypersonic missile, especially with a nuclear weapon.

“This was a routine test of a spacecraft to test its reuse technologies, which is important for reducing costs and could offer more convenient and economical round trip flights for the peaceful uses of outer space,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Just today, the Chinese Aerospace Corporation released images of its newest and arguably most powerful rocket engine. Diameter – 3.5 meters, thrust – 500 tons. And this is footage of other tests published a few days earlier: the rocket takes off from the ground, rises to a height of 100 meters and descends back. Whether this has anything to do with the hypersonic rocket described by the American press is not known, but there is a lot of news from the Chinese space front all week.

Which, however, did not reassure Washington. Even the official reports of China on the launches of the ChangZheng-2C launch vehicle have been called into question. After 77th – immediately 79th. And wasn’t the 78th secret between them.

“If this is true, we should start worrying that every Chinese satellite could be a disguised nuclear warhead,” said Dean Cheng, senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation.

Reaction to attacks from the Chinese media: Beijing’s tactics are defensive, and, unlike Washington, has no plans for military operations. As well as plans to create nuclear forces commensurate with the American ones. But to improve their quality is a matter of principle. And it’s hard to argue with that.

Beijing refutes American myths about the Chinese threat not only with irritation, but also with pleasure. The Chinese were especially pleased with the phrase of American experts about hypersound: “We have no idea how they did it.” Another point where Washington has lost faith in its own exclusivity.