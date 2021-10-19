https://ria.ru/20211019/mvf-1755273520.html

The United States changed its mind to remove the head of the IMF Georgieva

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The United States told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva personally about the need for changes amid the ratings scandal, First Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. “Adeyemo said at a Senate hearing.” But we made it clear in our meetings, including to the Managing Director, that changes need to be made to ensure that the rights of those who complain are protected so that the honest work of financial institutions is protected … and also stated that we will require her and other heads of international financial institutions to be responsible for carrying out these changes, “Adeyemo said. The United States is the largest shareholder in the IMF. Previously, the IMF council supported the fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who was implicated in the scandal with ratings. Georgiev is suspected of being the executive director of the World Bank about did not seek from subordinates to inflate China’s business ratings. An independent audit also revealed interference in the ratings of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and the UAE. The audit was initiated following an investigation by law firm WilmerHale in relation to the World Bank’s 2018 Doing Business report. Georgieva herself had previously publicly denied all the charges against her.

