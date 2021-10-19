The United States was afraid of a new war after the suspension by Russia of the mission to NATO

https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755146640.html

USA predicted the beginning of the third world war because of Russia

In the United States, they were afraid of a new war after the suspension by Russia of the mission to NATO

USA predicted the beginning of the third world war because of Russia

Readers of the Fox News website commented on Moscow's response to the expulsion of diplomats under NATO.

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Fox News website commented on Moscow’s response to the expulsion of diplomats under NATO. Many are convinced that the alliance has long been out of date and only worsens the situation in the international arena. “The whole concept of NATO exhausted itself decades ago. But the people behind the organization fought desperately to keep its funding and power, even when it is no longer in it. it makes sense, “- noted the user with the nickname Drowlord101.” The idea that our troops in Europe are protecting the EU with its 17 trillion GDP from Russia is simply laughable. Everyone knows that the whole point of NATO is corruption. The Russians just do not want to spend money for a meaningless mission in a useless NATO, “JoshuaV believes.” It’s easy to scold Russia for breaking ties. declared that the doors of NATO for Ukraine and Georgia, in principle, are open “- wrote Warrior.” There will be a conflict, because NATO behaves like in the 90s, when no one in the world could resist its aggression. As a result, they have nothing your time is wasted. From a defense organization NATO has turned into a hooligan organization that is waging wars around the world, “dallascena said.” China wants war over Taiwan, and Russia is “suspending its NATO mission” after becoming Beijing’s new best friend? Thanks to Joe Biden for preparing the scene for World War III, “the readers summed up. On Monday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced retaliatory measures against the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats to NATO: in addition to the suspension of the alliance’s military mission in Moscow, its information bureau is being closed. will cease work on or after November 1. For contacts with Moscow, the alliance should now contact the ambassador to Belgium.

2021

