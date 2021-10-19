The US Senate discussed “violation of US sanctions” by Gazprom

The US Treasury Department intends to “hold Gazprom” accountable for actions that violate US sanctions. This statement was made by Wally Adeyemo, who holds the post of Deputy Treasury Chief, during a Senate hearing.

At the banking committee hearing, Senator Patrick Toomey asked Adeyemo questions about Nord Stream 2 and the pipeline operator Nord Stream AG.

The congressman asked why the US administration does not impose restrictive measures against the operator and whether the Ministry of Finance recognizes the fact that the energy project, in particular, is being implemented by Gazprom.

“We are working with you on this committee to hold Gazprom accountable for its actions that violate our sanctions,” said Adeyemo, whose speech was broadcast on CNBC.

At the same time, he did not specify what kind of “violations” were being discussed.

On July 21, US Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland announced that the United States had reached an agreement with Germany on Nord Stream 2.

As the newspaper Politico wrote, the American administration is not going to impose sanctions on the gas pipeline, as Congress is seeking.