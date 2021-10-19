The waitress turned the client from the doorway, and when she found out who he was, she blushed. So Adam Sandler hasn’t been ignored yet

The cafe employee remembered how she refused to serve one of the customers due to the influx of guests, and then she knew the Spanish shame, finding out who he was. It turned out that Adam Sandler, whom each of us had seen on the screens, dropped by at the restaurant. But Celeba’s reaction to the waitress’s words made people love this guy even more.

Tiktok user Diana Rodas with the same name dayanna.rodas works as a waitress at the IHOP restaurant in New York. In a video posted on April 26, the girl shared an embarrassing moment at her work place. After all, she was lucky to meet a Hollywood star in a restaurant and, as if nothing had happened, turn her 180 degrees to the exit.

To express all the shame that the memories of this moment evoke in her, the girl used a filter with a clown mask.

Please come back, – wrote the blogger in the caption to the video.

Then the girl demonstrates footage from the restaurant’s CCTV cameras, which depicts the guests of the establishment and Diana herself. The waitress explains to the masked man and girl that all the tables are occupied and will be free only after 30 minutes. And only then the girl realized that the visitors were Adam Sandler and his daughter.

After listening to the girl, Adam Sandler doesn’t say anything, instead he just turns around and leaves the restaurant with his daughter.

The waitress’s video went viral on tiktok and has more than eight million views.

In the comments, social network users were surprised that the actor did not take advantage of his popularity to get to the table.

The fact that he could say he was Adam Sandler and didn’t do it is amazing. Most celebrities would use their status to get their seats.

Adam is the sweetest celebrity I have ever met. He is the most down to earth person on Earth. The most normal and kind dude.

At least he didn’t use his fame to rush everyone. He left like a normal person would.

Another pleasant surprise for netizens was a meeting with a fan with another actor. The girl filmed on video how she saw Johnny Depp. People fell in love with the actor again, as soon as they saw how Captain Jack Sparrow communicated with a fan.

But not all celebrity encounters are fun. The fan told how she almost kissed with Jared Leto, but, having learned the end of the story, people did not want to be in her place.