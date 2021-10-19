three Foxtron models – Auto Review

So the giants of the IT industry are starting to break into the auto industry. Among the pioneers is the Taiwanese company HonHai, the world’s largest contract OEM for electronics (including Apple appliances), better known under the Foxconn brand. Back in 2020, HonHai joined forces with the Taiwanese company Yulon Motor, which has been assembling cars since the fifties of the last century and developing its own brand Luxgen (these cars were even sold in Russia, but not for long). A joint venture called Foxtron Vehicle Technologies was formed and today the first Foxtron-branded electric vehicles were unveiled in the capital of Taiwan.

For passenger models, the MIH (Mobility in Harmony) electric platform has been developed, to which many other Asian companies have also had a hand, and the creators call their architecture open and offer it to everyone. MIH has a very flexible design: wheelbase – from 2750 to 3100 mm, drive – front, rear or full, front suspension – McPherson or double wishbone, rear suspension – “beam” or multi-link. In short, such a “cart” is suitable for both compact and full-size models.

A number of modular units have been developed for the MIH platform. The electric motor on the front axle can have 130, 200 or 270 hp, the rear motor – 200, 270, 330 or 460 hp. The traction battery capacity is 93, 100 or 116 kWh. At first, these will be the usual lithium-ion batteries, but in 2024 Foxtron promises to launch mass production of solid-state batteries in cooperation with CATL and SES. And another advantage should be its own operating system AutoCore OS.

The Taiwanese came up with the names of future electric vehicles after Tesla (or a century-old Ford). The first mass-produced passenger model is to be the mid-size crossover Foxtron Model C: production is scheduled to begin in 2023. This is a classmate of the Nissan X-Trail or Skoda Kodiaq models: length – 4640 mm, wheelbase – 2860 mm, in the cabin there are three rows of seats.

The Model C is said to have four-wheel drive with two electric motors for a total output of 408 hp. and 700 Nm. A crossover with an aerodynamic drag coefficient Cd of 0.27 will be able to travel up to 700 km on a single charge and accelerate to “hundreds” in 3.8 seconds. Estimated price – 35 thousand dollars.

The second concept car presented is the Foxtron Model E executive sedan, which was designed by Pininfarina, as evidenced by the Italian studio’s logos on the body and in the cabin. It is a large car, with a length of 5100 mm, a width of 2000 mm, a wheelbase of 3100 mm and a drag coefficient Cd of an outstanding 0.22.

Model E has a three-seater cabin: instead of the front passenger seat, an adjustable footrest for the main VIP rider is installed, and a display on a swivel leg is also installed in the back. There are two electric motors with a total capacity of 748 hp, some kind of active suspension, acceleration to “hundreds” in 2.8 seconds and a cruising range on a single charge of 750 km.

A full-size electric bus Foxtron Model T is also presented, and it allegedly has already passed the first stage of factory tests and already in 2022 such cars will go on regular flights in the capital of Taiwan. The mileage on one charge is 400 km, and the maximum speed is 120 km, but other characteristics have not yet been announced.

Foxconn intends to launch its Foxtron electric vehicles in Thailand and the United States. The Thai partner has not yet been named, but everything is clear with the American one: Foxconn bought part of the Lordstown plant in Ohio, which it bought from the General Motors concern two years ago. The Lordstown company alone did not pull the development of the production of electric pickups and was forced to find a partner. According to the plan, one plant will produce electric vehicles of Foxtron, Lordstown and Fisker brands. The start of production is scheduled for 2023. In addition, Foxconn plans to become a global OEM supplier of components for “foreign” electric vehicles and by 2027, take 10% of this market.