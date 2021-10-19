Today in Germany begins the process against the former employee of the concentration camp Irmgard Stutthof

Defendant Irmgard Furchner will stand trial in the northern German town of Itzehoe. She is 96 years old. Furchner worked in a concentration camp in 1942 and 1943.

The prosecutor’s office accuses the pensioner of complicity with premeditated murder in 11 thousand cases. The investigation of the case was conducted for more than four years.

The trial was supposed to begin two weeks ago, however, Furchner escaped from the nursing home. The police later detained her in Hamburg.

In Germany, murder has no statute of limitations. However, only in 2011, during the trial against Ivan Demjanjuk, the Munich court recognized that Nazi assistants should also be responsible for the Holocaust. For the first time, a civil servant will be tried for crimes committed during the Nazi dictatorship.

The lawyer of the victims stressed that the genocide in the Third Reich became possible also because of the assistants of the Nazi assassins, their tacit consent and complicity. A simple typist is no exception.

Earlier, justice in Germany deliberately bypassed such processes. According to the prosecutor, past mistakes must be corrected. Better late than never.

The process is expected to take several months. The indictment will be read today.