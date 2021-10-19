Tom Cruise in Tolmachevo, lobotomy to a rapist from Kiselevsk, payments of 15,000 rubles to the military and a source of city stench near the airport: results of the week at Sib.fm

Who from the military was paid 15,000 rubles, what did Tom Cruise do at the Novosibirsk airport, who left the chained girl in the hostel, and why in the Kemerovo region they demand a lobotomy for the rapist from Kiselyovsk? What the residents of Novosibirsk were worried about – at the end of the week at Sib.fm.

Military payments, a girl chained to a dormitory battery and a fight with a doctor

On September 6, payments to servicemen and law enforcement officers started in Russia. The decree on the transfer of 15,000 rubles to the Russian military was signed by the President of the Russian Federation at the end of August.



On September 6, a teenager from Novosibirsk handcuffed his girlfriend to a radiator and left her in a dorm room. It all happened because of the correspondence on the phone of a 17-year-old girl: a 16-year-old boy read it, became jealous of his lady of the heart and locked her in a dorm room, before that he hit her in the face several times and handcuffed her to the battery.

On the same Monday it became known that the Novosibirsk court would consider the case of a fight with an ambulance doctor. The conflict has been dragging on since December: an ambulance resuscitator was attacked by the father of a sick boy – the doctor refused to put on shoe covers before entering the apartment.

A hunter who wants to burn down a hunting base and a lobotomy for the Kiselev rapist

On September 7, on Tuesday, on Sib.fm they told the story of a “man-tundra” – a 77-year-old hereditary fisherman and hunter from Tomsk who wants to burn down a hunting base in memory of his deceased son.

On the same day, in Kiselyovsk (a city in the Kemerovo region), the bodies of two 10-year-old schoolgirls who had disappeared the day before were found. 41-year-old Viktor Pesternikov is suspected of rape and murder of girls. In 2019, he was released from a maximum security colony, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for sexual assault. In the man’s case, there was an indication of the possibility of a relapse.

Siberians reacted as sharply as possible: demands began to appear on the Internet to toughen punishments for crimes against children. There were both proposals for chemical castration and calls for lobotomy and the death penalty.

Killed daughter and cremation in the woods

On September 8, the events of the tragic incident in the village of Tolmachevo became known. There, a 22-year-old driver killed a little girl who turned out to be his own daughter.

On the same Wednesday, it became known about a resident of Novosibirsk, who “cremated” his relative in the forest. He wrapped the body in a blanket and burned it for three hours. It turned out that a relative who died of cancer really asked to be cremated, but now those who fulfilled their last will face punishment for desecration of the body.

Tom Cruise at Novosibirsk airport, the main fears of Novosibirsk residents and the makeup artist’s revelations

On September 9, the survey data on the main fears of residents of the Novosibirsk region was published in the public domain. It turned out that most of all Novosibirsk residents are afraid of losing their own savings and earnings.

On the same day, Tolmachevo published a photo of his employees with Tom Cruise: the actor walked through the airport during a flight from Holland to Japan.

Meanwhile, not far from Tolmachevo, another scandal began to flare up: it turned out that the source of an intense unpleasant odor in the city could be a cowshed located in the immediate vicinity of the airport.

Also on September 9, the world celebrates the International Day of Beauty. Sib.fm talked to a make-up artist from Novosibirsk to find out whether it is realistic to make a full-fledged make-up in 15 minutes and why make-up is needed at all in times of developing body positive.

Lowering the Ob

On September 10, it became known about a sharp drop in the water level in the Ob. This year, the river became shallow ahead of schedule: this happened due to the limited discharge of water at the Novosibirsk hydroelectric power station.