Tom Hanks’ Next Film “Finch” Coming To Apple TV +

Apple bought the rights to Tom Hanks’ next film, Finch. Previously, the picture was called BIOS and was supposed to be released in mid-August, and the distributor could be Universal. The plot follows the post-apocalyptic Earth and robotics engineer Finch, who worries that no one will be able to take care of his dog after death. So he builds a robot and goes on a journey teaching his new companion about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

Variety insiders point out that the reason for the sale of the movie to streaming was the poor background of releases in theaters. If by the end of the summer the world box office begins to release films, then “Finch” may get lost among the major releases. Hanks’ picture can generally pass by the cinemas.

The previous film had a similar fate – Greyhound was introduced to Apple TV + and became a streaming hit. At the same time, Hanks himself was at first not very happy with the transfer of the premiere from cinemas, but later he explained that he was glad that the film was available to everyone during the pandemic.

Apple wants to repeat the success of Greyhound – streaming got rights after the auction. There is no official premiere date yet, but Finch is expected to hit Apple TV + later this year.

