Trump said he was prevented from stopping the storming of the Capitol on January 6 :: Politics :: RBC

Storming the Capitol

(Photo: Brent Stirton / Getty Images)



Former US President Donald Trump could have stopped his supporters during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, but he did not, as he could not be in the same territory with them. He stated this in an interview for the book “In the shadow of Trump. The Battle of 2024 and the Future of the Republican Party, ”Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker, an excerpt from Business Insider.

“I said I was going to go with the crowd. But they didn’t let me go. I think if I went down there, I would not let people do something bad, ”said Trump.

On January 6, Trump supporters, disagreeing with the outcome of the US presidential election, which Joe Biden won, broke into the Capitol, where a meeting of Congress was to be held at that time to approve the voting results. In the US Department of Justice, the damage from the actions of activists was estimated at $ 1.5 million.

After that, Biden said that Trump provoked violence in the assault. At the same time, the former head of state himself condemned the violence during the protests. Then the acting District of Columbia attorney Michael Sherwin admitted that Trump himself could be blamed for the incident. Amid accusations of provoking violence, Twitter and other major social networks have blocked Trump’s accounts.